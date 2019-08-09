Fort Wayne weekend events, August 9 – 11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Promenade Park Grand Opening – Friday, August 9 @ 5:30-11 p.m.; Saturday, August 10 @ 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, August 11 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Get ready to say Hello, New Park! When the doors swing open at Promenade Park, there will be 3 days chock full of free activities. From art and music to boating and a butterfly release—there’s something for everyone. Click here for a full schedule.

Admission: Free

Location: 202 W. Superior Street

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, August 9 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The free summer concert series continues at Jefferson Pointe with Unlikely Alibi taking the stage. Seating is limited, so feel free to bring along blankets and lawn chairs! Coolers are not allowed.

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience at The Clyde – Friday, August 9 @ 7 p.m.

This is a great concert for fans of Classic Rock.

Admission: $18

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Four Old Broads – Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10 @ 7 p.m.

Retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton desperately needs a vacation – and NOT another trip up to Helen, Georgia to see that “precious little German village for the umpteenth time.” Dinner will be catered by Goegleins, Inc. and includes chicken bruschetta, yukon gold potatoes, vegetables and more.

Admission: $40 for dinner and show

Location: Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill Street

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, August 9 @ 7:05 p.m.

Looking for something fun to do outside? The Fort Wayne TinCaps will take the field this Friday at Parkview Field! This is a great experience for the entire family.

Admission: Tickets start at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2019 – Friday, August 9 @ 8:30-11 p.m.

This week’s band is C.J Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band (Zydeco). Bayou beats and traditional elements of funk, blues, and ballads bring forth foot tapping vibes that no one can hide! Concerts will be held rain or shine in the outdoor Terrace Garden. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Mad Anthony Brewing.

Admission: $6, children 12 and younger are free

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Brian Wilson – Saturday, August 10 @ 7:30 p.m.

Brian Wilson was barely out of his teens when he began to co-write classics, including “Surfer Girl,” “In My Room,” “I Get Around,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Help Me Rhonda” and “California Girl.” He co-wrote and performed with his family band, the Beach Boys.

Admission: $56-$146

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races – Saturday, August 10 @ 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Riverfront Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation invite you to the 5th Annual Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races presented by Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Admission: Free

Location: Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior Street

Harvester Homecoming 2019 – Saturday, August 10 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

A day to celebrate Harvester’s and Navistar’s long history in Fort Wayne that dates back to the 1920s, and to honor the men and women who worked there. There will be an all-Harvester classic truck show including one-of-a-kind vehicles from the National Automotive and Truck and Auburn Cord Dusenberg museums in Auburn, historical displays, access to the legendary “Proving Grounds” test track and a reception/reunion for those workers.

Admission: Free, but donations are gratefully accepted

Location: Scout Park Conference Center, 2400 Meyer Road

Rock the Plaza 2019 – Saturday, August 10 @ 6 p.m.

Rock the Plaza takes place downtown every Saturday evening. This week’s lineup includes: Mojo Rising, Insta Gators, Bonsai, and Joey O Band. Don’t forget to bring a chair or blanket!

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

Jon Anderson – The Voice of YES at Clyde Theatre – Saturday, August 10 @ 7 p.m.

Jon Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album “Fragile” as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as “Awaken,” “Gates of Delirium” and especially “Close to the Edge” which were central to the band’s success.

Admission: $32.50-$62.50

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Billy the Kid – The Definitive Billy Joel Tribute – Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series – Saturday, August 10 @ 8 p.m.

Billy the Kid performs classic early Billy Joel in an authentic, all-live rock show featuring big hits like Piano Man, Uptown Girl to deeper cuts like Goodnight Saigon and Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.

Admission: $24

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

An Evening with Florist – Saturday, August 10 @ 9-10:30 p.m.

This soft-synth-folk band (with roots in the Catskills) will be the perfect fit for The B-Side. Don’t miss their Fort Wayne debut. Show is all ages. Bar service for those 21+.

Admission: $12

Location: The B-Side at One Lucky Guitar, 1301 Lafayette Street (Suite 201)

JJ Grey & Mofro/Jonny Lang – Sunday, August 11 @ 7 p.m.

JJ Grey & Mofro and Jonny Lang are co-headlining a night jammed with blues, soul, and rock ‘n roll. Between JJ Grey’s southern swagger and Jonny Lang’s chart-topping mix of gritty blues and heartfelt soul, Fort Wayne will find the roots of rock ‘n roll are alive and well.

Admission: $34.50-$65

Location: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 US Hwy 30 West

Twins of Evil “Hell Never Dies Tour 2019” – Sunday, August 11 @ 7 p.m.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have just confirmed their notorious ‘Twins of Evil’ tour which Billboard said makes a “big rock show feel like not only the right place to be, but also the best.”

Admission: $39.50-$99.50

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue