Fort Wayne weekend events, August 23 – 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, August 23 @ 3-8 p.m.

Stop by and treat yourself to delicious pies, teas, gluten free goodies, and fresh produce, something handmade and homemade, soaps, jams, and more!

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

Johnnie Mae Farm Stand – Friday, August 23 @ 4-7 p.m.

A variety of fresh produce grown on-site will be available to local residents. Possible items for purchase include collard and mustard greens, oregano, thyme, radishes, tomatoes, sweet corn, zucchini, green beans, peppers, broccoli, cabbage, brussels sprouts and watermelon.

Admission: Free

Location: Johnnie Mae Farm Stand, 2518 Winter Street

11th Annual Taste of the Arts Festival – Friday, August 23 from 5-10 p.m., and Saturday, August 24 @ 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

This free festival celebrates the arts and culture in our community. Check out performances by local dancers, musicians, actors, and buskers, buy art from local artists, let the kids participate in hands on activities, and get a taste of Fort Wayne food and drinks.

Admission: Free

Location: Arts Campus Fort Wayne, 300 E. Main Street

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, August 23 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Friday Nites Live takes place every Friday at the Jefferson Pointe fountain. This week, Ty Causey will take the stage. Seating is limited, so don’t forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket!

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2019 – Friday, August 23 @ 8:30-11 p.m.

Enjoy music while sitting in downtown Fort Wayne at the Botanical Roots Concert Series. Saturday night’s band is Morry Sochat & the Special 20s. Since 2005, the band has played across the country to audiences who love to rock.

Admission: $6 General Admission, kids 12 and younger are free

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Fort Wayne’s Farmer’s Outdoor Market – Saturday, August 24 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You will find a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts, and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Corner of Wayne & Barr Streets

Post Miamis – 1754-1763 – Saturday, August 24 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, August 25 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

French and British forces clash at the Old Fort as the 1700’s come alive. Fur traders, Native Americans, civilians, and soldiers demonstrate daily activities at the French outpost known as Post Miamie during the French and Indian War. Experience battles and infantry drills, visit merchants, tour the Old Fort, and talk with historical artisans.

Admission: Free

Location: Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Avenue

Le Tour de Fort 2019 ‘Roots Tour’ – Saturday, August 24 @ 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Roots Tour has a limit of 500 Riders and the Tour Friendly Locations are located along the Broadway corridor with a couple other stops sprinkled in. Le Tour de Fort’s Roots are in the Southwood Park neighborhood where this all started. This event is 21+ and funds raised go toward the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #40, Shepherd’s House and the Veterans National Memorial Shrine.

Admission: $40

Location: The Club Room at The Clyde (Headquarters, packet pick-up location), 1806 Bluffton Road

Wings, Beer and Bourbon Fest 2019 – Saturday, August 24 @ 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Come try delicious food from more than a dozen food vendors including Corner Pocket, Lucille’s BBQ, Ziffles, One Love, Smoke Haus, Ivy’s Jerk Joint, Brooks BBQ, Pizza Hut, Yard Bones BBQ, Applebee’s, Hawkins Famous Chicken, Sergio’s, Dominoes (additional vendors may be added) and more to help choose the best wings! There will have a beer and bourbon sampling from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., live music, a full bar, and activities until 7 p.m.

Admission: $5

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival – Saturday, August 24 @ 5 p.m., and Saturday, August 25 @ 12-4 p.m.

The Auburn-Cord Duesenberg Festival has events for the entire family. Whether your interest are Classic Cars, swap meets, parades or antiques, there’s something for everyone. The Parade of Classics, the Hoosier Tour, the Auburn Auctions at both World-wide Auctioneers and Auctions America and more.

Admission: Varies on event

Location: Auburn, Ind.

Rock the Plaza 2019 – Saturday, August 24 @ 6 p.m.

Free concerts take place every Saturday evening at the Allen County Public Library (ACPL). This week’s lineup includes OLC, Paul Stephens, Secret Mezzanine and Pop N Fresh. Pint and Slice will be at the event, serving pizza and drinks. Don’t forget to bring a chair or blanket!

Admission: Free

Location: ACPL, 900 Library Plaza

The Bacon Brothers: The Shaky Ground Tour at Clyde Theatre – Saturday, August 24 @ 7 p.m.

While casual observers may be awed by their Hollywood credentials, critics have been quick to note that the brothers – Michael on vocals, guitar and cello and Kevin on vocals, guitar and percussion — along with the band that’s been with them since the beginning — eschew any hint of glitz and glamour in favor of an ethic gleaned from the hard lessons come as a result of determination and drive.

Admission: $29-$59

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Music Lover’s Lounge – All White Party – Saturday, August 24 @ 9 p.m.

The Music Lovers Lounge DJs are back as they invite you to the All White Party at the Embassy Theatre! Groove with your fellow music lovers, dance the night away in the ballroom at the Embassy, and take in the city skyline from the Rooftop Patio.

Admission: $20

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard