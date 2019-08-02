Fort Wayne weekend events, August 2 – 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo: Zoofari – Friday, August 2 @ 6-9 p.m.

Zoofari (previously known as Zoo Brew & Wine Too) offers guests 21 and older the chance to sample delicious food, beer, and wine from over 50 local and regional establishments as they stroll through the zoo listening to music from local bands and enjoying the animals. Proceeds from this event support zoo operations, conservation, education, and animal care programs.

Admission: $75 General Admission, $150 VIP

Location: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Let’s Fest 3: Let’s Comedy Festival 2019 – Friday, August 2 @ 6 p.m. – Midnight; Saturday, August 3 @ 1 p.m. – Midnight; Sunday, August 4 @ 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Let’s Fest is a collaborative comedy festival created and produced by the team at Let’s Comedy, who strive to bring the best comedy to Fort Wayne and throughout the Midwest.

Admission: Varies per event

Location: This event has multiple events and locations, click here for the full list

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, August 2 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a free outdoor concert this Friday night at Jefferson Pointe! Bands change weekly, with Jen & The Foggy Creek Band set to take the stage this Friday. Seating is limited, but there’s plenty of room to bring your blanket or lawn chairs!

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Tusk – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute at Clyde Theatre – Friday, August 2 @ 7 p.m.

No wigs, no backing tracks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac. Tusk have been making music together in various combinations and styles, in original outfits and in cover bands, for over twenty-five years.

Admission: $20-$45

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Gin Blossoms – Friday, August 2 @ 8 p.m.

Enjoy the Grammy nominated band’s trademark chiming guitars, introspective lyrics, and catchy pop-rock melodies. From their massive radio hits, such as ‘Hey Jealousy’, ‘Till I hear it From You’, and ‘Follow You Down,’ to their status as one of the most in demand ‘90s artists touring today, it’s sure to be a great night of some of the best in alternative rock.

Admission: $22.50-$55

Location: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 US Hwy 30 West

Botanical Roots Concert Series – Friday, August 2 @ 8:30-11 p.m.

This week’s concert will be held by Nashville Crush, a county band straight from Music City. Concerts are held rain or shine in the outdoor Terrace Garden. Seating is limited so feel free to bring your own chair. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Mad Anthony Brewing.

Admission: $6 General Admission, children ages 12 and under are free

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

2019 Monroeville Harvest Festival – Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3

Attend the Monroeville Harvest Festival for entertainment, food and fun. This year’s entertainment includes The Band Brother, The Bulldogs, Helicons Peak and Kids Fest with Moana and Indiana Wild.

Admission: N/A

Location: 421 Monroe Street (Monroeville, IN)

Harlan Days Festival 2019 – Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3

Harlan Days is the primary fund raising activity for the Harlan Community Park Association. All profits benefit the park and its programs. Enjoy live entertainment, fair food and carnival rides!

Admission: N/A

Location: Harlan Community Park, 12616 Spencerville Road (Harlan, IN)

Brew Haven – Saturday, August 3 @ 2-6 p.m.

More than 300 craft beers from over 50 breweries! Including 50+ homebrews from MASH, the Fort Wayne Homebrew Club.

Admission: $45 General Admission, $70 VIP, $5 Designated Driver

Location: Schnelker Park, 956 Park Avenue (New Haven, IN)

Rock the Plaza 2019 – Saturday, August 3 @ 6 p.m.

Looking for something free to do on Saturday night? Check out the weekly band line up at Rock the Plaza. This week’s performers include: 906 Band, Susan Mae & the New Yesterday, Kerosec and Jon Durnell Band.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Saturday, August 3 @ 7:05 p.m.

More than just baseball, a Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball game is the perfect choice for fun family entertainment. The award-winning Parkview Field is a family destination in downtown Fort Wayne and is home to the 2009 Midwest League Champions. Another game will take place on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Admission: Tickets start at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Chris Redd – Sunday, August 4 @ 7:30 p.m.

Originally from Chicago, Chris Redd is an electrifying actor, writer, standup, sketch and improv performer. Redd is a cast member of NBCs Saturday Night Live and recently won an Emmy for his work on SNL in the category Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Admission: $19-$35

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard