Fort Wayne weekend events, August 11 – 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – There are a wide range of concerts, markets and fundraisers this weekend! WOWO has compiled a list of fun activities for the entire family. Check them out below!

The Art Market at Taste of the Arts – Friday, August 11 @ 6 to 9 p.m.

Free to the public, this market is filled with contemporary crafts and handmade goods. Find the market at 300 East Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, August 11 @ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This concert is free and open to everyone at the Jefferson Pointe Courtyard Fountain. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and check out this week’s performer – Oferle.

United States Air Force Band – Foellinger Outdoor Theatre Free Concert Series – Friday, August 11 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble varies from traditional big band jazz, to bebop and swing, to modern jazz. This concert is free at the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre.

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2017 – Friday, August 11 @ 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Check out CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band at this Friday’s Botanical Roots concert. Tickets are $6, and kids 12 and under are free.

Battle for the Blind – Saturday, August 12 @ 1 to 5 p.m.

Wunderkammer Company is hosting a day of art and fundraising, including a live artist battle featuring Theoplis Smith and Frank Louis Allen. The event includes door prizes, a silent auction, music, food, performances and more. All proceeds will be donated to Leader Dogs for the Blind. Admission is $2.

Shop Local at The Deck – Saturday, August 12 @ 2 to 9 p.m.

Go to The Deck and shop local vendors while enjoying great food and drink down by the river.

The American Dream Wrestling Event – Saturday, August 12 @ 4 to 11:30 p.m.

The American Legion post 241 is putting on a wrestling match in an effort to raise money for building repairs. A live band will perform after the match. Admission is $10 and the event is open to all ages.

Rock the Plaza 2017 – Saturday, August 12 @ 6 p.m.

Sit back and relax as Classic Parts, the Djypsters, Rock University and Fuzzbox Voodoo take the stage at the Allen County Public Library outdoor theater. This event is free and open to the public.

Fort Wayne Dancesport August Monthly Dance – Saturday, August 12 @ 7 to 11 p.m.

Melissa Culbertson will teach the West Coast Swing from 7:15 to 8 p.m, with general dancing from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission ranges from $5 – $10, and the event takes place in the IPFW Walb Memorial Ballroom.

Murder Mystery 5k Scavenger Hunt – Sunday, August 13 @ 1 to 4 p.m.

Use your detective skills to unravel the dramatic chain of events in order to solve the mystery of the murder! This is a team event, with 2-4 members per team. Admission costs $22 – $35, and the event takes place at Freimann Square.

Fort Wayne Tincaps – Sunday, August 13 @ 1:05 p.m.

Cheer on the Tincaps as they take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods this Sunday at Parkview Field. Tickets start at $5.