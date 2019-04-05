Fort Wayne weekend events, April 5 – 7

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Thunderstruck at Clyde Theatre – Friday, April 5 @ 7 p.m.

This concert is for fans of AC/DC, Hard Rock, Rock and Roll, and Blues Rock.

Admission: $15 in advance, $18 day of show

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, April 5 @ 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy a baseball game at Parkview Field this Friday! TinCaps games are fun and affordable, plus there are great food choices from traditional ball park fare to light, healthy options.

Admission: Starting at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

North American Brass Band Championships – Friday, April 5 through April 7

The North American Brass Band Assciation Championships will take place in Fort Wayne this weekend. With bands and musicians covering 15 states and Canada as well as ranging from school-age youth to senior citizens, NABBA has become a true force in the arena of amateur musicians and brass banding.

Admission: $25 Adults, $10 Students

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Gypsy Soul Vintage Market – Saturday, April 6 @ 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Take part in a weekend of shopping with more than 100 vendors in the areas of Vintage, Bohemian, Antiques, Farmhouse, Gypsy Couture, Re-Purposed, Unique Handcrafted Goods, Eclectic, Rustic, and more! The event includes a fashion show, DIY workshops and other activities.

Admission: $5

Location: The Plex North, 1807 E. California Road

Comedy Night with Zoltan Kaszas – Saturday, April 6 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Over the last few years his wise cracks have won him The Seattle International Comedy Competition, The San Diego Comedy Festival, San Diego’s Funniest Person Contest and The Rockstar Energy Drink Comedy Throwdown. Event is 21+.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Cincinnati Cyclones – Saturday, April 6 @ 7:30 p.m.

Join the Jungle and cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Cincinnati Cyclones this Saturday!

Admission: $13-$29 Adults, $12-$25 Seniors and Students, $9-$20 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Sibelius 2 – Saturday, April 6 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Sibelius was Finland’s greatest composer and a national hero. His most famous symphony is full of soaring melodies and folk like references. Joel Puckett’s Concerto, an infectious intertwining of eight short vignettes, receives its orchestral premiere at this concert.

Admission: $22-$75

Location: Auer Performance Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Boulevard

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Wheeling Nailers – Sunday, April 7 @ 5 p.m.

Join the Jungle and cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Wheeling Nailers this Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Admission: $13-$29 Adults, $12-$25 Seniors and Students, $9-$20 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue