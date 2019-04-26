Fort Wayne weekend events, April 26 – 28

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Arena Dinner Theatre: Pippin – Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 @ 6:15 p.m.

Pippin is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power. Dinner includes rolls, salad, Chicken Coq au Vin, wild rice, vegetables and assorted pies.

Admission: $40 for dinner and show

Location: Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill Street

Alan Jackson Tour 2019 with special guest William Michael Morgan – Friday, April 26 @ 7:30 p.m.

Fans will hear the songs they love from the man who wrote them and made them famous, including his debut hit “Here in The Real World”…signature songs such as “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country”…party anthems “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time”…and many, many more.

Admission: $70-$130

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

2019 Turnstone Endeavor Games – Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28

Turnstone’s mission is to provide therapeutic, education, wellness, sport and recreational programs to empower people with disabilities. In partnership with UCO, the Turnstone Endeavor Games was the first event to be a part of the Endeavor Games Series.

Admission: Free

Location: Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone, 3320 N. Clinton Street

Race for the Warrior (5K Run/Walk, 10K Run) – Saturday, April 27 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

One of the only races that takes place on an airport runway! Don’t run? Volunteer instead. There will be live music, a cash bar and family-friendly entertainment. All proceeds benefit struggling military families in northeast Indiana.

Admission: $10-$40 (admission varies per event)

Location: Fort Wayne International Airport, 3801 W. Ferguson Road

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo: Opening Day – Saturday, April 27 @ 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It’s opening day at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo! Don’t miss the African Journey, featuring lions, hyenas, and monkeys. You can even hand-feed giraffes! Ride the Sky Safari, trek through the Indonesian Rain Forest, say hello to orangutans or pet the stingray’s in the brand new Australian Adventure.

Admission: $14 Adults, $10 Children (ages 2-14), $12 Seniors

Location: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Jack and the Beanstalk – Saturday, April 27 @ 10-10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Noon

Join Fort Wayne Ballet’s Youth Company as they climb up a giant beanstalk! What will they find?!

Admission: $10

Location: Arts United Center, 300 E. Main Street

Spring Haute Gathering Market – Saturday, April 27 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Spring Haute Gathering Markets is 100 vendor indoor/outdoor market with unique shopping, boutiques, antiques, artists and food.

Admission: $5

Location: Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road

Northern Indian Pet Expo – Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 @ 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Talk to groomers & vets, pick up treats & toys, watch performances, adopt a new friend and more!

Admission: $5 Adults, $3 Seniors and Children (ages 6-12), free for Children 5 and under, $1 for healthy & altered dogs and cats

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Michiana Wine Festival – Saturday, April 27 @ Noon – 6 p.m.

Looking for something to do after the winter thaw? Get outside for Fort Wayne’s FIRST festival of the season at Headwaters Park — the Michiana Wine Festival! The event includes 100+ wine samples from Indiana wine vendors, a spring craft market, more than 10 local food trucks and live music. The first 4,000 through the door get a FREE souvenir wine glass. Event is 21+.

Admission: $10 Designated Driver, $30 General Admission, $55 VIP

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

MercyMe’s Imagine Nation Tour 2019 – Saturday, April 27 @ 7 p.m.

MercyMe’s 2019 “Imagine Nation Tour” will find the group traversing 30+ cities nationwide alongside fellow GRAMMY(r) nominee Crowder and multiple GMA Dove Award nominee Micah Tyler.

Admission: $31, $41 and $77

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Comedy Night with Dave Landau – Saturday, April 27 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Dave Landau has risen to become one of the most in-demand headliners working today. His act makes you feel like he’s a friend you grew up with. He’s been a semi-finalist twice on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”, is a regular on the nationally-syndicated “Bob & Tom” radio show, and was honored as one of the top 21 club comics of today at HBO’s Las Vegas Comedy Festival.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

The Fantastic Symphony – Saturday, April 27 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Berlioz’s psychedelic symphonic portrait tells the tale of an artist’s self-destructive passion for a beautiful woman. It is full of obsessions and dreams, ecstasy and despair.

Admission: $22-$75

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Mamma Mia! – Saturday, April 27 @ 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 28 @ 2 p.m.

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. Combined with the story telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship is an unforgettable show.

Admission: Starts at $27

Location: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, 303 E. Main Street

Best Sunday Ever – Brunch & Hubie Ashcraft, a benefit for LLS – Sunday, April 28 @ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. Omelet stations, pastries, breakfast potatoes, bacon, ham, sausage, fruit, homemade granola and yogurt await you. Coffee and juice included. Live and silent auction items. Vendor market is open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. All proceeds go directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation.

Admission: $35

Location: The Charles, 3127 Carroll Road

Earth Day Fort Wayne – Sunday, April 28 @ 1-5 p.m.

This will be a fun, informative afternoon with activities geared for the whole family. The national theme for Earth Day for 2018 is “Protect Our Species”. There will be displays, hands-on activities, and wildlife you can see, touch and explore. Kid-friendly and family-friendly event.

Admission: Free

Location: Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road

Sports in Music: Faster, Higher, Stronger! – Sunday, April 28 @ 2-3 p.m.

For the athlete in all of us, assistant conductor Caleb Young and the Philharmonic will warm up with the NFL sports themes and music from the Olympics before hitting a home run with “Casey at the Bat”, a hysterical romp for orchestra and narrator.

Admission: $15

Location: Auer Performance Hall at IPFW, 2101 E. Coliseum Boulevard

Black and White Buster Keaton Film Fest, Seven Changes with Organist Clark Wilson – Sunday, April 28 @ 3 p.m.

Struggling stockbroker Jimmie Shannon (Buster Keaton) learns that, if he gets married by 7 p.m. on his 27th birthday – which is today – he will inherit $7 million from an eccentric relative. But after Mary Jones (Ruth Dwyer), whom he has mooned over for years, turns him down, he has only hours to find a woman who will marry him.

Admission: $10

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard