Fort Wayne weekend events, April 12 – 14

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

cinda b Spring Outlet Sale – Friday, April 12 @ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 13 @ 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Visit cinda b headquarters and shop the designer collection of styles and patterns up to 70% off. Every item is exclusively designed and handcrafted in Fort Wayne. Items are water & stain-resistant, lightweight, and machine washable. Plan a fun shopping trip while supporting a local business.

Admission: Free

Location: cinda b, 1530 Progress Road

Maumee Mary & Joseph Comedy Festival – Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13

Stand-up comedy, Improv, Sketch, podcasts and specialty shows. There will be activities for all ages.

Admission: $0-$100

Location: Downtown Fort Wayne

Indiana Dance Festival 2019 – Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14

The three-day community building event represents movement arts, wellness, and inclusion through classes, performances, lectures and networking opportunities. All events will be held on the Arts Campus.

Admission: $5-$149

Location: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main Street

Vera Bradley Annual Sale 2019 – Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14

40-60% off retail prices of Vera Bradley handbags, purses, totes, luggage, stationary, clothing, accessories and more!

Admission: $5 on Friday, free on Saturday and Sunday

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Montcalm & Wolfe: School of the Soldier 1752 – Saturday, April 13 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The French and Indian War was a conflict involving the French with their Native allies against the English with their Native and Colonial allies. Come out this weekend and talk to the reenactors and the families who portray the people involved in this historic conflict and learn what caused their problems.

Admission: Free, donations accepted

Location: Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Avenue

Calvary United Methodist Free Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, April 13 @ 10:30-11:30 a.m.

There will be crafts, a story and coloring pages in addition to the Easter egg hunt. Bring your own basket or bag to put your eggs into. The hunt will begin at 11 a.m.

Admission: Free

Location: Calvary United Methodist Church, 6301 Winchester Road

Visit with the Easter Bunny – Saturday, April 13 @ 12-4 p.m.

For those who want to avoid the busyness of Easter in the Garden, here is a new PHOTO-ONLY opportunity. The Easter Bunny will be at the Conservatory to greet children while Mom and Dad take pictures to capture the moment.

Admission: Included in regular Conservatory admission – $5 Adults, $3 Children (3-17)

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Next Olympic Hopeful – Saturday, April 13 @ 1-5 p.m.

The US Olympic Committee will be in Fort Wayne, Indiana, scouting for the following Olympic sports: bob sled, skeleton, rugby, rowing, weight lifting and cycling. If you are an athlete 16 years of age and older, you are invited to participate in this scouting combine. Successful athletes will be invited to attend subsequent development camps/clinics.

Admission: Free to registered athletes

Location: Turnstone, 3320 N. Clinton Street

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Taste of Spring – Saturday, April 13 @ 5-7 p.m.

Regional Craft Brewers with specialty beers, local wines, appetizers and live music by Mike & Sarah. All tickets include free museum admission.

Admission: $40 VIP, $30 General Admission, $10 Designated Driver

Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne Street (Auburn, IN)

Comedy Night with Austin Hall – Saturday, April 13 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

As the youngest of three children and growing up in multiple regions he developed an amazing ability to find humor in any situation. Ranging from personal subjects to social commentary, his comedy is intelligent, dark, honest, and somehow still lovable.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators – Sunday, April 14 @ 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Movie showing and Skype visit with the film’s director Ema Ryan Yamazaki. Film not rated; 82 minutes.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza