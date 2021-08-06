Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 8/6-8/8/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Here is the latest summary of events happening in and around Fort Wayne this weekend, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Dueling Pianos
Friday, August 6 • Sweetwater
Join award-winning musicians Joseph Martin and Joel Raney for an evening of dueling
pianos highlighting their Sacred Piano repertoire.
2nd Annual River, Set, Go!
Saturday, August 7 • Promenade Park
A morning of exciting Dragon Boat Races – a 21-person team paddling down the river –
afternoon floating yoga, a paddle parade in the evening, and a floating fire pit finale.
Stayin’ Alive: The Sound of the Bee Gees
Saturday, August 7 • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre
From traditional Bee Gees songs to the beloved disco era tunes, the authentic look and
sound of the Toronto-based group, Stayin’ Alive, will take you back to the ‘70s!
Botanical Roots Concert Series
Saturdays through August • Botanical Conservatory
Catch roots-genre concerts on the outdoor Terrace Garden! Bring a lawn chair from home,
and purchase food and beverages at the show from Mad Anthony Brewing.
Summer of Glass – Fort Wayne Museum of Art
Through Sunday, October 3 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art
See the colorful cumulation of glass exhibits at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art’s Summer of
Glass, with featured exhibits A Love of Light, Movement, and Reflections.