Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 8/6-8/8/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Here is the latest summary of events happening in and around Fort Wayne this weekend, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Dueling Pianos

Friday, August 6 • Sweetwater

Join award-winning musicians Joseph Martin and Joel Raney for an evening of dueling

pianos highlighting their Sacred Piano repertoire.

2nd Annual River, Set, Go!

Saturday, August 7 • Promenade Park

A morning of exciting Dragon Boat Races – a 21-person team paddling down the river –

afternoon floating yoga, a paddle parade in the evening, and a floating fire pit finale.

Stayin’ Alive: The Sound of the Bee Gees

Saturday, August 7 • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre

From traditional Bee Gees songs to the beloved disco era tunes, the authentic look and

sound of the Toronto-based group, Stayin’ Alive, will take you back to the ‘70s!

Botanical Roots Concert Series

Saturdays through August • Botanical Conservatory

Catch roots-genre concerts on the outdoor Terrace Garden! Bring a lawn chair from home,

and purchase food and beverages at the show from Mad Anthony Brewing.

Summer of Glass – Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Through Sunday, October 3 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

See the colorful cumulation of glass exhibits at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art’s Summer of

Glass, with featured exhibits A Love of Light, Movement, and Reflections.