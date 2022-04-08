Fort Wayne Weekend Events

Komet Hockey

Wednesday, April 6 & Friday, April 8 • Memorial Coliseum

Catch a game this week at the Memorial Coliseum as they take the ice against Toledo and close in on the championship.

Legendary Rock Band Chicago

Sunday, April 10 • Embassy Theatre

Party with the legendary, rock and roll band with horns, at the Embassy Theatre to hit songs like “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “You’re The Inspiration” and more.

Events at Promenade Park

Sunday, April 10 • Promenade Park

Come to Promenade Park this Sunday for events like Yoga on the Riverfront in the morning,

and the Sunday Heritage Concert Series in the afternoon. Both free!

Under the Big Top

Through Sunday, April 17 • Botanical Conservatory

Come one, come all to the greatest Circus Garden in town! Test your skills in acrobatics,

pose as Strong Man or Bearded Lady, and marvel at topiary animals and plant oddities.

Spring Break in Fort Wayne

Family Fun Activities • VisitFortWayne.com/SpringBreak

Your roadmap to fun activities and affordable attractions for a Spring adventure, right here

in Fort Wayne! Take a look at these indoor and outdoor activities all over town.