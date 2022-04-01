Fort Wayne Weekend Events

Bruce In The USA
Saturday, April 2 • Clyde Theatre
Bruce in the USA is a high-energy, musical tribute experience of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show, bringing fans to enjoy Springsteen’s unmatched marathon of anthems.
Komet Hockey
Saturday, April 2 • Memorial Coliseum
Catch the Komets on the ice at the Memorial Coliseum and Join the Jungle as they make
another run for the championship – this Saturday against Kalamazoo.
Fool Hardy History
Saturday, April 2 • The History Center
Celebrate April Fool’s Day with this annual tribute to Fool Hardy History. Identify unusual or
mysterious objects from the museum’s 30,000-piece collection for a chance to win prizes!
Soarin’ Hawk at Promenade Park
Saturday, April 2 • Promenade Park
Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center is bringing their raptor birds to Promenade Park!
Come for an educational presentation and then join after for a craft and birdwatching.
The Philharmonic Sensory Friendly Concert
Saturday, April 2 • Embassy Theatre
Enjoy this 30-minute performance, designed specifically for children and adults with
additional sensory needs, in a safe and welcoming environment with the Philharmonic.