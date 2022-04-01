Fort Wayne Weekend Events

Bruce In The USA

Saturday, April 2 • Clyde Theatre

Bruce in the USA is a high-energy, musical tribute experience of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show, bringing fans to enjoy Springsteen’s unmatched marathon of anthems.

Komet Hockey

Saturday, April 2 • Memorial Coliseum

Catch the Komets on the ice at the Memorial Coliseum and Join the Jungle as they make

another run for the championship – this Saturday against Kalamazoo.

Fool Hardy History

Saturday, April 2 • The History Center

Celebrate April Fool’s Day with this annual tribute to Fool Hardy History. Identify unusual or

mysterious objects from the museum’s 30,000-piece collection for a chance to win prizes!

Soarin’ Hawk at Promenade Park

Saturday, April 2 • Promenade Park

Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center is bringing their raptor birds to Promenade Park!

Come for an educational presentation and then join after for a craft and birdwatching.

The Philharmonic Sensory Friendly Concert

Saturday, April 2 • Embassy Theatre

Enjoy this 30-minute performance, designed specifically for children and adults with

additional sensory needs, in a safe and welcoming environment with the Philharmonic.