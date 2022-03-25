Fort Wayne Weekend Events

Forbidden Broadway
Friday, March 25 – Sunday, April 3 • Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
This long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue includes hilarious satires on show
stoppers from Chicago, Annie, Mamma Mia, Wicked, Hairspray, A Chorus Line, and more.
Lucky Duck Consignment Sale
Thursday, March 24 – Sunday, March 27 • Memorial Coliseum
Shop rows and rows of gently used, name brand clothing for children, juniors, women, and
maternity! Plus toys, bikes, books, and more at the shopping event you won’t want to miss.
John Williams: A 90th Birthday Celebration
Saturday, March 26 • Embassy Theatre
Join the Philharmonic to commemorate John Williams’ landmark birthday with music from
some of his most memorable film scores like Star Wars, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and more.
Monter Truck Nitro Tour
Saturday, March 26 • Memorial Coliseum
Experience the nation’s most competitive, 10,000-pound, wheelie-pulling, car-crushing
Monster Trucks. Then, freestyle Motocross will join the party with jaw-dropping tricks.
Pandora Presents: Disney Princess the Concert
Sunday, March 27 • Embassy Theatre
Dress up in your princess dress or best royal attire, and come for an evening of songs,
animation, and stories with Broadway stars and Disney Channel favorites.