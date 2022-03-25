Fort Wayne Weekend Events

Forbidden Broadway

Friday, March 25 – Sunday, April 3 • Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

This long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue includes hilarious satires on show

stoppers from Chicago, Annie, Mamma Mia, Wicked, Hairspray, A Chorus Line, and more.

Lucky Duck Consignment Sale

Thursday, March 24 – Sunday, March 27 • Memorial Coliseum

Shop rows and rows of gently used, name brand clothing for children, juniors, women, and

maternity! Plus toys, bikes, books, and more at the shopping event you won’t want to miss.

John Williams: A 90th Birthday Celebration

Saturday, March 26 • Embassy Theatre

Join the Philharmonic to commemorate John Williams’ landmark birthday with music from

some of his most memorable film scores like Star Wars, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and more.

Monter Truck Nitro Tour

Saturday, March 26 • Memorial Coliseum

Experience the nation’s most competitive, 10,000-pound, wheelie-pulling, car-crushing

Monster Trucks. Then, freestyle Motocross will join the party with jaw-dropping tricks.

Pandora Presents: Disney Princess the Concert

Sunday, March 27 • Embassy Theatre

Dress up in your princess dress or best royal attire, and come for an evening of songs,

animation, and stories with Broadway stars and Disney Channel favorites.