Fort Wayne Weekend Events | 3/6-3/8/20

Music will definitely be a part of the Summit City’s weekend, according to the latest highlights provided to us by Visit Fort Wayne. Here are some of the events and activities in and around Fort Wayne for the weekend of March 6th:

The Choir of Men

Friday, March 6 • Embassy Theatre

Known as the ultimate feel-good show with hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and

live percussion celebrating music from favorites like Adele, Queen, Katy Perry, and more.

Spring Forward Fest

Saturday, March 7 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Family-friendly festival with stops at the Embassy Theatre, Ash Skyline Plaza, and Parkview

Field celebrating the growth and beauty of downtown Fort Wayne.

Rend Collective

Saturday, March 7 • Embassy Theatre

As “Purveyors of Good News,” Rend Collective strives to share a powerful night of worship as they travel around the world performing their “roots-y, unique” sound of Bangor, Ireland.

Newsboys United “Greatness of Our God” Tour

Sunday, March 8 • Memorial Coliseum

Joined by Mandisa and Adam Agee, Christian music supergroup Newsboys United will be

performing on the heels of the group’s history-making, #1 album, United.

Grease

Through Saturday, March 7 • Williams Theatre at Purdue Fort Wayne

Go back to 1959 with this classic favorite – the story of high school sweethearts finding their identity, featuring nostalgic, early Rock & Roll music that you will recognize and love.