Fort Wayne weekend events: 12/27-12/29/19

One last chance to take in some holiday lights, some indoor racing action, or a chance to enjoy a big name in music are all among the weekend events and activities in Fort Wayne this weekend. Below are a few highlights, courtesy of Visit Fort Wayne:

Blue Oyster Cult at Clyde Theater – 1808 Bluffton Road, 12/27/19

For over four decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Indeed, the Long Island, NY-­based band is revered within the hard rock and heavy metal scene for its pioneering work. Blue Öyster Cult occupies a unique place in rock history because it’s one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success.

Rumble in Fort Wayne – Memorial Coliseum, 12/27 and 12/28/19, 7pm

An indoor racing tradition that planted its roots on January 6, 1956 returns to Fort Wayne this year over the weekend of December 27 and 28 with the running of the Rumble in Fort Wayne XXII. That historic day marked the birth of the nationally known United States Auto Club (USAC) with a Midget race on the floor of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum as Gene Hartley collected that first checkered flag. Joining the Midgets for 2-days/nights of complete racing programs will be the winged and non-winged 600cc Midgets along with multiple divisions of Go Karts and Quarter Midgets. That concept demonstrates today’s growth pattern available to open-wheel racers; a pattern that many have followed.

“Christmas Connections” Holiday Exhibit – Botanical Conservatory – through 1/5/20

While our busy modern life often separates friends and family members across schedules and distances, holidays are periodic opportunities for people to reconnect. This year, the Botanical Conservatory explores what it means to make those important connections. Vignettes suggest a diversity of family and friendship traditions while video interviews offer insight into the impact those connections can make. Enjoy a stroll among the gorgeous poinsettias and picture yourself in different situations – maybe you’ll start a new tradition yourself, this year!

25th Annual Fantasy of Lights – Franke Park – nightly, through 12/31/19

The Fantasy of Lights is one of northeast Indiana’s favorite winter holiday events. This drive-thru event is held at Franke Park and transforms the local park into a spectacular Winter Wonderland. With over 110 larger-than-life displays and 270,000 LED lights, as well as an interactive experience in the Pond Pavilion, the experience is better than ever! It is also the leading fundraiser for Blue Jacket. The event generally runs from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving through Dec. 31.