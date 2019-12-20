Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 12/20-22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Christmas traditions and rock performances are on the slate for this weekend’s events and activities in Fort Wayne. The following is a list of the biggest activities, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Messiah by Candlelight
Thurs., December 19 and Fri., December 20 • Fort Wayne Street United Methodist Church
Don’t miss the Philharmonic Chorus performing Handel’s “Messiah” in the warm glow of
candlelight. This holiday event includes the “Hallelujah Chorus” and other favorites.
Sum 41
Friday, December 20 • Clyde Theatre
Pop rock legends Sum 41 are heading to Fort Wayne on their Order in Decline tour! Their
latest album was inspired by years of playing packed shows in front of loyal fans.
Holiday Pops
Saturday, December 21 • Embassy Theatre
Catch the final weekend of Holiday Pops performances from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic!
This beloved musical event is sure to put the audience in the festive spirit.
The Spirit of Christmas
Friday, December 20 – Sunday, December 22 • Allen County Courthouse
Striking harmonies will echo from floor to ceiling inside the Courthouse rotunda! Heartland
Sings’ vocals combine with stunning architecture to create a magical holiday experience.
Sing! An Irish Christmas
Sunday, December 22 • Embassy Theatre
Join Ireland’s Keith and Kristyn Getty for their seventh Sing! An Irish Christmas tour.
Experience cultural dance, choral sounds of the season, and amazing instrumentalists.