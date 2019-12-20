Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 12/20-22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Christmas traditions and rock performances are on the slate for this weekend’s events and activities in Fort Wayne. The following is a list of the biggest activities, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Messiah by Candlelight

Thurs., December 19 and Fri., December 20 • Fort Wayne Street United Methodist Church

Don’t miss the Philharmonic Chorus performing Handel’s “Messiah” in the warm glow of

candlelight. This holiday event includes the “Hallelujah Chorus” and other favorites.

Sum 41

Friday, December 20 • Clyde Theatre

Pop rock legends Sum 41 are heading to Fort Wayne on their Order in Decline tour! Their

latest album was inspired by years of playing packed shows in front of loyal fans.

Holiday Pops

Saturday, December 21 • Embassy Theatre

Catch the final weekend of Holiday Pops performances from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic!

This beloved musical event is sure to put the audience in the festive spirit.

The Spirit of Christmas

Friday, December 20 – Sunday, December 22 • Allen County Courthouse

Striking harmonies will echo from floor to ceiling inside the Courthouse rotunda! Heartland

Sings’ vocals combine with stunning architecture to create a magical holiday experience.

Sing! An Irish Christmas

Sunday, December 22 • Embassy Theatre

Join Ireland’s Keith and Kristyn Getty for their seventh Sing! An Irish Christmas tour.

Experience cultural dance, choral sounds of the season, and amazing instrumentalists.