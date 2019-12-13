Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 12/13-12/15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s celebration of the Christmas season continues full-speed ahead with a number of musical events, with some physical activity sprinkled in. Here’s the list of the top weekend events in the Summit City, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
The Nutcracker
Friday, December 13 – Sunday, December 15 • Arts United Center
Join the Fort Wayne Ballet for The Nutcracker—a local holiday favorite. Go on a fantastic
adventure with Clara and her Nutcracker in this beautiful performance.
Holiday Pops
Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14 • Embassy Theatre
Join the Fort Wayne Philharmonic for their annual Holiday Pops performances! This beloved
musical event is sure to put the audience in the festive spirit.
Christmas Connections Holiday Exhibit
Through January 5 • Botanical Conservatory
This special exhibit celebrates holiday traditions. Enjoy a stroll among the poinsettias and
create new memories for your family! Plus, see Santa and his reindeer on Saturday.
Gingerbread Pursuit 4-Miler
Saturday, December 14 • Promenade Park
This 4-mile holiday race begins and ends at Promenade Park! After crossing the finish line,
enjoy gingerbread cupcakes, cookies, and hot cider at the Promenade Park Pavilion.
Festival of Gingerbread
Through Sunday, December 15 • The History Center
Head to The History Center for the final weekend of the Festival of Gingerbread! Discover
over 100 incredible gingerbread creations before this festive favorite concludes for the year.