Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 12/13-12/15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s celebration of the Christmas season continues full-speed ahead with a number of musical events, with some physical activity sprinkled in. Here’s the list of the top weekend events in the Summit City, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

The Nutcracker

Friday, December 13 – Sunday, December 15 • Arts United Center

Join the Fort Wayne Ballet for The Nutcracker—a local holiday favorite. Go on a fantastic

adventure with Clara and her Nutcracker in this beautiful performance.

Holiday Pops

Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14 • Embassy Theatre

Join the Fort Wayne Philharmonic for their annual Holiday Pops performances! This beloved

musical event is sure to put the audience in the festive spirit.

Christmas Connections Holiday Exhibit

Through January 5 • Botanical Conservatory

This special exhibit celebrates holiday traditions. Enjoy a stroll among the poinsettias and

create new memories for your family! Plus, see Santa and his reindeer on Saturday.

Gingerbread Pursuit 4-Miler

Saturday, December 14 • Promenade Park

This 4-mile holiday race begins and ends at Promenade Park! After crossing the finish line,

enjoy gingerbread cupcakes, cookies, and hot cider at the Promenade Park Pavilion.

Festival of Gingerbread

Through Sunday, December 15 • The History Center

Head to The History Center for the final weekend of the Festival of Gingerbread! Discover

over 100 incredible gingerbread creations before this festive favorite concludes for the year.