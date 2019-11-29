Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 11/29-12/1

With Thanksgiving over, the focus now shifts to Christmas and other winter holidays in the Summit City. Here is the latest list of weekend events in the Summit City for the weekend of November 29th, 2019, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Fantasy of Lights

November 26 – December 21 • Franke Park

Journey the 2-mile driving trail and discover more than 110 larger-than-life light displays!

Complete the fun with an interactive experience in the Pond Pavilion and more.

Festival of Trees

Wednesday, November 27 – Wednesday, December 4 • Embassy Theatre

Holiday magic fills the Embassy Theatre at this annual fest featuring dance performances,

youth entertainment, and breathtaking tree displays decorated by local organizations.

Festival of Gingerbread

Friday, November 29 – Sunday, December 15 • The History Center

This holiday favorite features giant gingerbread creations! Explore over 100 intricate pieces

of work made of edible materials, created by locals of all ages and professions.

Festival of Trains

Friday, November 29 – Sunday, December 1 • Science Central

Climb aboard for holiday fun at the Festival of Trains, featuring an extravaganza of model

trains presented by area train enthusiasts!

Holly Shopping

Saturday, November 30 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Shop small with creative gifts from local vendors! Ride the free trollies between shopping

locations in Downtown Fort Wayne, the West Main Shops, and the Wells Street Corridor.