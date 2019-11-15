Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 11/15-11/17

Outdoor winter fun and some unique musical stylings top the list of things that should keep Fort Wayne residents and visitors busy this weekend. Below is a list of some of this weekend’s activities, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Headwaters Park Ice Skating

Opens Saturday, November 16 • Headwaters Park Pavilion

Enjoy the outdoors with ice skating at Headwaters Park, opening this weekend! Bring your own skates or rent a pair at the rink. Plus, kids under 14 skate free on Wednesdays.

Miracle on 34th Street

Friday, November 15 – Sunday, November 24 • Arts United Center

The whole family will love this delightful musical based on the classic 1947 film, as a single mother and her daughter discover the true magic of the holiday season.

Violins of Hope: Freimann Quartet

Saturday, November 16 • Allen County Public Library

The Philharmonic’s premier ensemble will perform Holocaust-era works, as well as Jewish and klezmer tunes, ending with the theme from John Williams’ score to Schindler’s List.

The Klezmatics

Saturday, November 16 • Embassy Theatre

This Grammy-winning klezmer group incorporates tradition and spirituality of Eastern European Jewish roots, with music that is mystical, reflective, and ecstatically danceable.

Ghetto

Friday, November 15 – Saturday, November 23 • Purdue Fort Wayne Williams Theatre Ghetto offers a glimpse into the experiences of Jews in the Vilna Ghetto, focusing on Jewish cabaret-style theatre in the ghetto, incorporating live music and historical figures.