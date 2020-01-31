Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 1/31-2/2/20

Basketball, art, and camping are among the focuses for weekend events in and around Fort Wayne. Here is a list of some of the activities happening this weekend from Visit Fort Wayne:

Harlem Globetrotters: “Pushing the Limits” 2020 World Tour

Sunday, February 2 • Memorial Coliseum

With live world record attempts and a glow in the dark performance, the world-famous

Harlem Globetrotters are “bringing more entertainment and excitement than ever before.”

Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show

Thursday, January 30 – Sunday, February 2 • Memorial Coliseum

Plan your outdoor getaway, indoors! Browse the industry’s leading travel trailers, motor

homes, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and more with special show financing and discounts.

Artlink Regional Exhibition 2020

Through Sunday, February 16 • Artlink Contemporary Gallery

This annual event features artists from Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, and Kentucky,

showcasing all mediums and bringing local artists together in one spectacular display.

Pinchas Zukerman Plays Brahms

Saturday, February 1 • Embassy Theatre

Pinchas Zukerman brings his brilliant performance to the Masterworks Series. Gain insight

about the performance and featured guest at the pre-concert talk 1 hour before the show.

Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market

Through Saturday, May 9 • Parkview Field inside the Lincoln Financial Event Center

Every Saturday morning through May, find fresh, locally-sourced produce, baked goods,

natural products, crafts, and more at the indoor farmers market at Parkview Field.