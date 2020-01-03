Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 1/3-1/5

The first weekend of 2020 brings comedy, bridal gowns, and weaponry to the Fort Wayne area. Here’s a rundown of some of this weekend’s events and activities from Visit Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne Gun and Knife Show

Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5 • Memorial Coliseum

Take in the history of collectibles or browse the new selection of firearms, archery, army

surplus, survival gear and more. Attendees are welcome to buy, sell, or swap.

Winter Bridal Spectacular

Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5 • Memorial Coliseum

Visit over 100 booths featuring top wedding specialists at this premier bridal show. Find

everything you need to plan your perfect day under one roof, including prizes & samples.

Comedy Night with DJ Dangler and Mike Bobbitt

Saturday, January 4 • Fort Wayne Comedy Club

Get your dose of laughs with the hilarious DJ Dangler and Mike Bobbitt. Having grown up

in rural Michigan, Dangler has an entertaining, insider perspective on life in the Midwest.

Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, January 4 • Memorial Coliseum

Join the excitement as the Komets return home to hit the ice after their holiday break,

taking on the Kalamazoo Wings in another battle for the championship.

Headwaters Park Ice Skating

Through March 1 • Headwaters Park

Make warm winter memories ice skating with family and friends in the large, open-air

pavilion at Headwaters Park. No skates? No problem! Skate rental is just $3.