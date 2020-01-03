Fort Wayne Weekend Events: 1/3-1/5

The first weekend of 2020 brings comedy, bridal gowns, and weaponry to the Fort Wayne area. Here’s a rundown of some of this weekend’s events and activities from Visit Fort Wayne:
Fort Wayne Gun and Knife Show
Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5 • Memorial Coliseum
Take in the history of collectibles or browse the new selection of firearms, archery, army
surplus, survival gear and more. Attendees are welcome to buy, sell, or swap.
Winter Bridal Spectacular
Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5 • Memorial Coliseum
Visit over 100 booths featuring top wedding specialists at this premier bridal show. Find
everything you need to plan your perfect day under one roof, including prizes & samples.
Comedy Night with DJ Dangler and Mike Bobbitt
Saturday, January 4 • Fort Wayne Comedy Club
Get your dose of laughs with the hilarious DJ Dangler and Mike Bobbitt. Having grown up
in rural Michigan, Dangler has an entertaining, insider perspective on life in the Midwest.
Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, January 4 • Memorial Coliseum
Join the excitement as the Komets return home to hit the ice after their holiday break,
taking on the Kalamazoo Wings in another battle for the championship.
Headwaters Park Ice Skating
Through March 1 • Headwaters Park
Make warm winter memories ice skating with family and friends in the large, open-air
pavilion at Headwaters Park. No skates? No problem! Skate rental is just $3.