Fort Wayne water utility to end shutoffs moratorium Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP): The water utility for Indiana’s second-largest city will lift its protections against utility shutoffs next week.

Fort Wayne City Utilities said the nonprofit public utility would reinstate unpaid bill collections and disconnect policies on Monday. The Journal Gazette reports that the move will end the moratorium the utility has observed for nearly seven months.

While Gov. Eric Holcomb ended the state’s moratorium on shutoffs in mid-August, City Utilities extended the policy of waiving late fees and disconnects through the beginning of October to help customers. But officials said in a news release that the situation was “unsustainable.”