Fort Wayne was July’s “hottest” real estate market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne was America’s hottest real estate market last month.

According to Realtor.com, the nation’s busiest and most popular real estate markets were smaller metropolitan areas that might lack in glitz and skyscrapers but they make up for it in affordability.

Fort Wayne gets the number 1 spot for a strong manufacturing sector and a burgeoning arts scene, both of which have caught builders’ attention.

The Summit City jumped from the #12 spot in last year’s report and was one of three Indiana metros to crack the top 20.