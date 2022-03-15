Fort Wayne VA Medical Center changes could include closure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne VA Medical Center could reduce services or even close due to a report’s recommendations.

The report to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, or AIR, recommends closing dozens of hospitals and clinics around the country including in Fort Wayne according to the Journal Gazette.

The AIR plan also recommends ending surgical procedures at the facility and creating an outpatient clinic in its place. The report adds that the VA has a large number of aging buildings that need repairs.

The nearest VA facilities outside of Fort Wayne are in Goshen and Marion.