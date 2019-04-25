Fort Wayne UNITED invites community to attend prayer events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The community is invited by Fort Wayne UNITED’s TenPoint Coalition to attend an upcoming Prayer in the Park and two prayer walks in the Oxford neighborhood. The gatherings are set to begin at Weisser Park Youth Center located at 802 Eckart Street.

Prayer in the Park will take place at 6 p.m. pm Sunday, April 28. Area pastors will lead prayers on several topics that directly impact Fort Wayne.

The prayer walks will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30. People from area churches, the Fort Wayne Police Department and residents from the city will join the TenPoint Coalition Foot Patrols on their prayer walks to help bring the community together. Their focus is to become a more understanding and united city with the willingness to address challenging issues with a positive attitude which will lead to lasting results.

Fort Wayne’s UNITED TenPoint Coalition is modeled after the Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition. The intent of the city’s program is to influence the lives of black males, families and neighborhoods in a positive manner. They plan to achieve this by implementing proactive strategies to improve life outcomes, increase the quality of life and raise community pride.

Fort Wayne UNITED an initiative created by Mayor Tom Henry. The program brings two national initiatives together, Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper. Its purpose is to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for everyone, but more specifically for black men and boys. With the help of passionate and committed leaders, the initiative educates, informs and engages the community to help make positive changes one neighborhood at a time.