Fort Wayne UNITED announces 2021 United Front Initiative schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): “Fostering racial equity, healing, and unity.”

That’s the mission laid out for Fort Wayne UNITED’s 2021 United Front Initiative, according to a press release issued by the city today.

150 businesses and organizations, as well as more than 5,500 individuals, have signed up for the cultural competency program that will include monthly 60-90 minute keynote speeches on topics like implicit bias and microaggressions, stereotype threats, and individual and organizational bias.

“It’s encouraging to see so many businesses, organizations, and individuals joining the United Front initiative and I’m hopeful that many more will register,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Having a safe environment where everyone in our community is invited to learn about diversity, equity, and inclusion while we grow together will make our community stronger and more welcoming to all.”

To register or learn more, visit UnitedFrontInitiative.com.

