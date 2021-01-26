Fort Wayne UNITED announces 2021 United Front Initiative schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): “Fostering racial equity, healing, and unity.”
That’s the mission laid out for Fort Wayne UNITED’s 2021 United Front Initiative, according to a press release issued by the city today.
150 businesses and organizations, as well as more than 5,500 individuals, have signed up for the cultural competency program that will include monthly 60-90 minute keynote speeches on topics like implicit bias and microaggressions, stereotype threats, and individual and organizational bias.
“It’s encouraging to see so many businesses, organizations, and individuals joining the United Front initiative and I’m hopeful that many more will register,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Having a safe environment where everyone in our community is invited to learn about diversity, equity, and inclusion while we grow together will make our community stronger and more welcoming to all.”
To register or learn more, visit UnitedFrontInitiative.com.
The following customized sessions are available:
- People Leader Virtual Sessions – designed for hiring managers, organizational leaders, human resource professionals, and others in leadership
- Education Virtual Sessions – designed for individuals in the education field – early childhood education, K-12, higher education, etc.
- Criminal Justice Virtual Sessions – designed for individuals working directly in or with the criminal justice system
- Front Line Virtual Sessions – designed for individuals interacting directly with the public
- Community Virtual Sessions – designed for individuals who are part of the community
- Diversity & Inclusion Leads Virtual Sessions – designed for professionals and volunteers involved in D&I work inside an organization