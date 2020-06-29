Fort Wayne to invest 24 million dollars for infrastructure upgrades and construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the 7th consecutive year, the City of Fort Wayne will invest more than 24 million dollars to upgrade roads, sidewalks, bridges, trails and alleys across the Summit City.

The projects will be spread across 100 neighborhoods and include:

Paving, concrete street reconstruction, bridge replacements, sidewalk repair, and additional sidewalks and trails. Some of the projects include:

Arterial projects will take place on Hobson Road (Coliseum to Stellhorn), Goshen Avenue, and Maplecrest Road.

Comprehensive concrete repairs will take place in the neighborhoods of Glenwood Park, Tanbark Trails), Springwood-Orchard Woods (phase l), Aspen Village and Greater McMillen Park (phase lll).

25 miles of paving will take place on streets such as Burns Boulevard, Ardmore Avenue, Kinnaird Street, Pettit Avenue, Dartmouth Drive, Executive Drive, Dupont Road (east of Coldwater), North Clinton Street, South Anthony Boulevard and Webster Street.

Bridge repairs will continue on East State Boulevard over the BullermanDrain, while construction will begin on the Van Buren Street Bridge and design work will begin on the Bluffton Road Bridge.

Alley reconstruction will take place in the neighborhoods of Pettit-Rudisill, Spy Run, West Central and Hoagland-Masterson.

The nearly two-mile-long Beckett’s Run Trail will be built this year, along with a trail connection from St. Joe Center to Wheelock Road.

New sidewalks will connect walkers along Carew Street, Tillman Road, Hessen Cassel Road and Washington Center Road.

Sidewalk repairs will occur in neighborhoods like Oxford, Chandlers Landing, New Glenwood, Monarch Park, Mount Vernon Park, Covington Reserve, Avalon, Abbey Place and the Anthony Wayne Community.

New ADA curb ramps will be installed in several neighborhoods including TartansGlen, Woodland Lakes, Valley Park Forest, Nebraska, Kern Valley, Fairfield Terrace/Belmont and Eastside Community.

This resulted in a combined $204 million allocated for neighborhood improvements over the past seven years.