Fort Wayne to host Protecting Places of Worship Forum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Police Department will host the Protecting Places of Worship Forum which is facilitated by the United States Department of Justice Community Relations Service.

The forum is an interfaith meeting for faith-based leaders and people of the community. They talk about how to prevent and respond to hate crimes against places of worship.

Topics addressed will be an overview of religious hate crimes, preventing and responding to active shooter situations, fortifying houses of worship and historical and generational effects of policing.

Mayor Tom Henry, representatives of the Fort Wayne Police Department, United States Attorney, Office for the Northern District of Indiana, Indianapolis Field Office for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Indianapolis office for the Department of Homeland Security will all have speakers in attendance.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31 at the Public Safety Academy on the Ivy Tech South Campus located in Fort Wayne at 7602 Patriot Crossing.

The forum is free and the building is ADA accessible. Monday, May 20 is the deadline to sign up and participate. For information on registration for the event, click here.