Fort Wayne to develop homelessness strategic plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services has contracted with a nationally-recognized consulting firm to evaluate the state of homelessness in the City of Fort Wayne and develop a strategic plan to address it.

Homebase will work with the City’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, community organizations and stakeholders to first do an assessment of Fort Wayne’s current resources and homeless needs. Then the agency will provide a report that outlines recommendations based on national best practices. There will be two public presentations to report the findings.

The City will work with Homebase on the development of an action plan to provide services to people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Homebase will also assist with the implementation of the plan. The goal is to prevent homelessness in target populations through providing shelter, street outreach and affordable housing.

“As we are facing a record number of evictions we want to ensure that our community has the programs in place to assist those experiencing homelessness,” said Kelly Lundberg, Deputy Director of the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services.

Homebase is a non-profit agency dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness. The group has worked with communities across the nation to identify and analyze the root causes and develop effective solutions to combat homelessness.

Funding for the strategic plan work comes from CARES Act dollars allocated to the City of Fort Wayne. The work being performed by Homebase is anticipated to be a nine-month process.