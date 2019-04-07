Fort Wayne TinCaps to host sixth annual High School Baseball Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps will host the sixth annual Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series at Parkview Field this spring.

The series features 20 different local schools.

The 10 games will take place in April and May, while the TinCaps are on the road. Similar to TinCaps games, there will be giveaways, entertainment, and concessions available for attendees.

Parkview Sports Medicine is underwriting the events, so participating schools can take part at no cost. Instead, the games serve as fundraisers for the schools.

For every $5 ticket sold, $4 will go back toward the schools. The remaining $1 will go toward Parkview Field’s Ballpark Maintenance and Improvement Fund.

The 2019 Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series is as follows:

Monday, April 15 (East Allen County Schools Night) Heritage vs. Leo (4:30 p.m.) New Haven vs. Woodlan (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 16 Snider vs. South Side (4:30 p.m.) Wawasee vs. Whitko (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 7 Wayne Trace vs. Antwerp (4:30 p.m.) Prairie Heights vs. Blackhawk Christian (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 8 Angola vs. Eastside (4:30 p.m.) Huntington North vs. East Noble (7 p.m.)

Thursday, May 9 (Wabash County Night) Southwood vs. Wabash (4:30 p.m.) Northfield vs. Manchester (7 p.m.)



The games will be broadcast live on TV on Comcast Network 81, and will stream online at ESPNFortWayne.com and SummitCitySports.com.