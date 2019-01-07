Fort Wayne TinCaps hiring for 2019 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps are hiring for their 2019 season at Parkview Field.

Every year, the TinCaps hire approximately 600 part-time staff to work a variety of roles at the ballpark, including the following:

Food & Beverage Positions (must be 17 years or older in some cases)

Bartender (21+)

Concession Stand Back Counter

Concession Stand Cashier

Cook

Dish Washer

Food Cart Attendant

Food Runner

Group Party Areas/VIP Areas Server

Vendor (commission)

Warehouse Stocker

Wait Staff (21+)

Other Positions

Ballpark Cleaning Crew (shifts during games as well as third shift; experience preferred)

Bat Boy (16+)

Fun Zone Attendant

Mascot

Parking Attendant

Team Store Clerk

Ticket Office Attendant (17+)

Ticket Taker

Usher

Video Production Crew (experience required)

Those interested can apply online at TinCapsJobs.com, or submit an application in-person at Parkview Field’s Administrative Office.

The TinCaps are set to kick off their 11th season on Thursday, April 4 against the Lansing Lugnuts.