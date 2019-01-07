Fort Wayne TinCaps hiring for 2019 season

(Saige Driver/ 1190 WOWO)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps are hiring for their 2019 season at Parkview Field.

Every year, the TinCaps hire approximately 600 part-time staff to work a variety of roles at the ballpark, including the following:

Food & Beverage Positions (must be 17 years or older in some cases)

  • Bartender (21+)
  • Concession Stand Back Counter
  • Concession Stand Cashier
  • Cook
  • Dish Washer
  • Food Cart Attendant
  • Food Runner
  • Group Party Areas/VIP Areas Server
  • Vendor (commission)
  • Warehouse Stocker
  • Wait Staff (21+)

Other Positions

  • Ballpark Cleaning Crew (shifts during games as well as third shift; experience preferred)
  • Bat Boy (16+)
  • Fun Zone Attendant
  • Mascot
  • Parking Attendant
  • Team Store Clerk
  • Ticket Office Attendant (17+)
  • Ticket Taker
  • Usher
  • Video Production Crew (experience required)

Those interested can apply online at TinCapsJobs.com, or submit an application in-person at Parkview Field’s Administrative Office.

The TinCaps are set to kick off their 11th season on Thursday, April 4 against the Lansing Lugnuts.

