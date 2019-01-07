Fort Wayne TinCaps hiring for 2019 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps are hiring for their 2019 season at Parkview Field.
Every year, the TinCaps hire approximately 600 part-time staff to work a variety of roles at the ballpark, including the following:
Food & Beverage Positions (must be 17 years or older in some cases)
- Bartender (21+)
- Concession Stand Back Counter
- Concession Stand Cashier
- Cook
- Dish Washer
- Food Cart Attendant
- Food Runner
- Group Party Areas/VIP Areas Server
- Vendor (commission)
- Warehouse Stocker
- Wait Staff (21+)
Other Positions
- Ballpark Cleaning Crew (shifts during games as well as third shift; experience preferred)
- Bat Boy (16+)
- Fun Zone Attendant
- Mascot
- Parking Attendant
- Team Store Clerk
- Ticket Office Attendant (17+)
- Ticket Taker
- Usher
- Video Production Crew (experience required)
Those interested can apply online at TinCapsJobs.com, or submit an application in-person at Parkview Field’s Administrative Office.
The TinCaps are set to kick off their 11th season on Thursday, April 4 against the Lansing Lugnuts.