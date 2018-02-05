Fort Wayne theater closed over health violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A movie theater in Fort Wayne has been closed over health code violations.

The Apollo Coventry Theater was ordered to close after the Health Department did an inspection on February 1st, which was actually the last of four straight days of inspections, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Mold, rat droppings in the concession areas and theaters, a lack of working heat in most of the building, and collections of debris and garbage in the majority of the theaters were cited as reasons for the closure.

The theater, located on Coventry Lane near Lutheran Hospital, offered runs of theatrical films that are on the end of their first run.

Find the Health Department’s full report here.