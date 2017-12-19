Fort Wayne teen learns “Voice” fate tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We’ll find out tonight if a Fort Wayne teenager is the next winner of NBC’s “The Voice.”

16-year-old Addison Agen performed three songs on part one of the show’s two-part season finale last night on NBC.

Tonight, she and three other contestants will find out who the audience voted as the winner of the nationally-televised singing competition, with a grand prize of $100,000 and a big recording contract.

“The Voice” airs tonight at 8pm on NBC. Voting is open until noon on the show’s website.