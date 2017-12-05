Fort Wayne teen hoping for strong voter support on NBC’s “The Voice”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another round of voting will decide if a Fort Wayne teen will continue to compete on NBC’s “The Voice” tonight.

That’s 16-year-old Addison Agen (above) performing her own take on “Lucky” by Britney Spears during the latest round of competition Monday night.

She’s consistently wowed the celebrity judges on the nationally-televised singing competition, but it’s ultimately up to you if she moves on to the show’s Top 8, as audience votes count the most.

You can vote through this link. “The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 on NBC.