Fort Wayne tech firm part of $1B military contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): United Kingdom-based BAE Systems Controls Inc. has been awarded a $1 billion contract from the U.S. Department of Defense with much of the work being overseen by its manufacturing facility in Fort Wayne.

BAE is a leading supplier of electronic controls for commercial and military markets.

The DoD said it is exercising the five-year option period of a 10-year base contract for consumable and depot-level repairables supporting multiple weapon systems platforms.

The work is scheduled to be completed by March 22, 2025.

Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, and federal civilian agencies. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia.