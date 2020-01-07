Fort Wayne teams with charities to help foster kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne and a national non-profit to help kids in need.

They’re partnering with Comfort Cases on a month-long fundraising effort to provide backpacks, clothing, journals, toiletries, and more to local kids entering the foster care system.

Donations can be made at Citizens Square from now through February 7th… find a list of items requested here. You can also donate money through the Comfort Cases website, which you can find through this link.

The Comfort Cases charity started with a goal of bringing dignity to foster children who would have to carry their personal belongings in trash bags when first transitioning to a new home.