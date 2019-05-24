Fort Wayne student falls from Pennsylvania State Memorial during class trip

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne student was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center after falling from a monument during a class trip to Washington, D.C. Friday.

Around 9 a.m., emergency services were called to the Pennsylvania State Memorial at the Gettysburg Military Park after the 13-year-old climbed the monument and fell off the top.

The Evening Sun reports the park law enforcement believe the boy sustained broken bones and internal injuries.

The Pennsylvania State Memorial is about 100 feet tall, and allows visitors to climb up inside it where they can then look out onto the battlefield.