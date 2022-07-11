Fort Wayne steelmaker to lease space at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics Inc. (Nasdaq: STLD) is making a commitment to Electric Works, the mixed-use district now under development in the city. The steel producer says it will lease office and collaboration space in Building 19 at Electric Works.

SDI says its steel fabrication business, New Millennium Building Systems, will be the primary occupant. While not sharing specific numbers, the company says it will be adding new engineering technology positions and relocating existing positions from the company’s other locations throughout the U.S.

“At Electric Works, we will be part of a bold economic development initiative that provides the right place to attract and develop talent with the drive, innovation, and dedication that propels Steel Dynamics to the highest standard of operational and financial performance,” said Mark Millett, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Steel Dynamics.

The first phase of Electric Works, which includes more than 700,000 square feet of space, is on schedule to open in the fall. It’s been five years since the city and developers announced plans to repurpose the former General Electric campus into a mixed-use development.

One of the first tenants to take up space will be Fort Wayne Community Schools, whose STEM-centered “Amp Lab” will place hundreds of 11th and 12th grade students at the site.

Building 31 — which includes Amp Lab — will be the first to open.

Union Street Market, which will eventually host an anticipated 13 food and beverage vendors, is slated to begin operation by October. It will occupy Buildings 20 and 22.