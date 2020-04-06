Fort Wayne SPCA clears shelter and refocuses to meet need during COVID-19 Pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): By the end of the day Sunday, April 5, the Allen County SPCA had adopted, or fostered out, every cat and dog in their care as the shelter has closed down for all business except emergency assistance for pet owners and donations.

Director Jessica Henry said the move was to allow as many employees as possible to stay at home in compliance with Governor Holcomb’s extension of Indiana’s stay at home order in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Henry said that the needs of the community have shifted and the SPCA wanted to redirect efforts to make sure the needs of pet owners are being met. She said that in order to do that, the SPCA has changed focus from pet adoption to pet retention – by offering services that will help keep animals in homes where they are loved.

Henry also wanted to remind people, “Now is not the time to panic and surrender or dump animals. Not only do our pets provide us comfort in these uncertain times, but shelter space is at a premium, as we want to make sure we can help pets and people in true crisis.”

Emergency foster assistance for pets is also available to COVID-19 patients and to others who have been impacted by the virus. Call the shelter at 260-744-0454 for more information. The organization encourages people to leave a voicemail, and they’ll respond quickly.

The Allen County SPCA will remain open for those in need of emergency pet food from 9:00 am – 10:00 am and 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm Sunday – Friday, and Saturdays 9:00 am – 10:00 am at the shelter, 4914 S. Hanna Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46806.