Fort Wayne shooting suspect takes own life after standoff with police

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): A 22-year-old Cincinnati man is dead after reportedly taking his own life after being confronted over a pair of robberies, one of which involved a shooting.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports that officers were able to locate Raephael Dell after pinging his cell phone. Dell was a suspect in a burglary/robbery in Fort Wayne that occurred Friday, in which a victim was shot, as well as a second robbery in Van Wert County in which someone trying to prevent him from escaping was dragged by his car as he fled.

At 5:06pm Friday, Dell was spotted on the side of US Route 33 at the intersection of Kuck Road putting gas into his car on the side of the road. When an officer approached, police say Dell got back into his car and shot himself in the head.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.