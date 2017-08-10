Fort Wayne Shepherd’s House gets funding extension

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Shepherd’s House in Fort Wayne will be able to remain open, for at least another year.

Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says the organization, which acts as a shelter for homeless veterans, will be getting a one-year funding extension.

Shulkin made the announcement Thursday, saying the extension would go to organizations that applied for grants but fell short of new program guidelines, and adding that it gives them time to improve their effectiveness before applying for funding next year.

In order to get future funding, the House will have to go beyond offering temporary shelter, and help equip veterans with the tools to find permanent housing and independence.