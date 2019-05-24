Fort Wayne sees small population growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne is the 77th-biggest city in the United States.

That’s according to data from the US Census Bureau released yesterday. Fort Wayne’s estimated population is up by more than 2,100 residents to 267,633. The Journal Gazette reports that Auburn, Churubusco, and Warsaw all saw population growth as well.

Some local officials point to recent economic development efforts, spurred by projects like former Governor Mike Pence’s Regional Cities initiative, as part of the reason for the growth.

Only 4% of US Cities have a population of more than 50,000.