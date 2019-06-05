Fort Wayne sees sixth-largest rent price increase in U.S.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s costing more and more to rent an apartment.

Brian Carberry of ApartmentGuide.com tells WOWO News the average rent is rising more than average wages are:

“As a trend, we’ve noticed that nationally, apartment prices are going up in most cities across the country. Cities with more than 100,000 people are seeing the most price increases.”

Fort Wayne is #6 on the list of American cities with the biggest rent increases, up 13.8% to an average of $810 for a one-bedroom apartment. The good news is it’s still 13.2% cheaper to live in Fort Wayne than the national cost-of-living average once you factor in utilities and groceries.

Find the full rent increase study here.