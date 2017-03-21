Fort Wayne seeks volunteers for Great American Cleanup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is looking for volunteers to help clean up the town.

The City is asking for volunteers to sign up for the annual Great American Cleanup effort, which takes place nationwide on Saturday, May 20th. They’re looking for individuals, families, businesses, schools, civic organizations and churches to help in an effort to “keep Fort Wayne beautiful,” and volunteers will be supplied with t-shirts, gloves, and trash bags in return.

Last year a record-breaking more than 5,800 people volunteered to clean up trash and debris throughout Fort Wayne.

Registration is due by April 24th; sign up by clicking here.

2016 Stats

· 5,823 volunteers

· 17,469 volunteer hours of clean-up.

· 189,000 pounds of litter & debris collected

· 1,500 illegally dumped tires recycled

· 81 miles of our roads and streets cleaned

· 1,639 acres of parks & public lands were cleaned

· 36 miles of hiking, biking & nature trails cleaned

· 24 miles of river banks cleaned