Fort Wayne seeks grant for Pufferbelly Trail project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is asking the State of Indiana for $3-million to build the final phase of the Pufferbelly Trail.

The City says the trail attracts thousands of users, with a 130% increase in usage between last August and August of 2018, and a total of 8,223 users in August 2019 alone.

The City needs to complete just under 2 miles of the trail to connect it to a network of 110 miles of interconnected trails.

The City’s asking for the money from the state’s recently-announced Next Level Trails Grant Program and is asking the community to voice its support by calling 260-969-0079 or sending an email to Megan McClellan at megan@fwtrails.org.

Local businesses and community groups are also encouraged to weigh in by contacting Angie Quinn at angie@fwtrails.org.

The Pufferbelly Trail is a portion of the Poka-Bache Connector, the State visionary trail that will connect Ouabache State Park in Bluffton to Pokagon State Park in Angola. The 81-mile trail goes through Wells, Allen, Dekalb and Steuben County. Currently, 32 miles of the trail are complete.