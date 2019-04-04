Fort Wayne Navy SEAL charged with murder moved to “less restrictive” prison conditions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Navy SEAL accused of killing civilians during his deployment in Iraq has reunited with his family after President Trump intervened in his case.

Eddie Gallagher is still in custody in San Diego on premeditated and attempted murder charges, but he had been locked up in more restrictive conditions.

His lawyer, Phillip Stackhouse, tells Fort Wayne’s NBC Gallagher was grouped with convicted prisoners and not given “proper medical treatment.”

“The conditions are sparse. They’re not unlike any other confinement in the United States.”

Trump tweeted this past Saturday that Gallagher would be moved to a less restrictive environment, and that led to Gallagher being able to have visitations with his family while he awaits trial in May.