Fort Wayne Salvation Army to use “virtual kettles” to boost fundraising

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s the holiday season, and that means the Fort Wayne branch of the Salvation Army is kicking off its annual fundraising efforts.

In addition to the standard red kettles you’ll see popping up in front of local stores, you can now donate online through the addition of “virtual red kettle” crowdfunding efforts.

Captain Kenyon Sivels tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the online option eliminates some hurdles that keep people from donating, such as not having any cash on them at the time they see a bell ringer.

Red Kettle donations go toward providing food for the needy, shelter for those in crisis, and disaster relief. You can find a direct donation link here.