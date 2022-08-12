Fort Wayne restaurant listed among best for a date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Online dining reservation website OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Indiana restaurant is included. The list was generated from over 13.6 million verified diner reviews.

OpenTable curated the list in partnership with dating app Bumble. The reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

BakerStreet Steakhouse in Fort Wayne is once again the only Indiana representative on the list. The restaurant has previously been included in the “Best Restaurants for a Date” list as well as OpenTable’s “Most Romantic Restaurants” list.

BakerStreet did not immediately return a request for comment from Inside INdiana Business.

You can view the full list by clicking here.