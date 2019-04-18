Fort Wayne restaurant damaged in Thursday morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne restaurant was damaged in a fire this morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department tells WOWO News they were called to the Mother Home Thai Restaurant at 5010 Decatur Road at just past 7am after a fire was found in the restaurant’s back storage area.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire had damaged a water line, which broke and put out most of the fire before they had a chance to. Firefighters were able to put out areas that had not yet been extinguished and issued the all-clear at 7:31am.

Nobody was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.