Fort Wayne restaurant damaged in fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A fire forced the evacuation of a Fort Wayne restaurant Friday night.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were called to Las Lomas at 2202 Fairfield at 9:47pm after a fire broke out in a food storage area in the rear of the building.

All 25 adults had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived. The fire was contained quickly, being declared under control within ten minutes of firefighters’ arrival. Minor damage was reported.

Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.