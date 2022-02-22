Fort Wayne restaurant chain must pay more than 63,000 in back pay to employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Restaurant Chain has been ordered to pay more than 63,000 dollars in back wages after a Federal Investigation.

The operators of 7 Cebollas Mexican Grille locations in Fort Wayne, Angola and Auburn will have to pay 63,546 dollars in unpaid overtime owed to employees that they wrongly classified as “managers” and placed on salary.

An investigation by the U-S Department of Labor revealed that the employees did not meet the exemption requirement for overtime under the law. Officials say this is a common mistake made by businesses and that a business cannot call someone a manager in title – just to avoid paying overtime.