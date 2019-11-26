Fort Wayne Rescue Mission to serve 3,000+ for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): More than 3,000 people are expected to turn to The Rescue Mission for their Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. It is the biggest meal of the year at The Rescue Mission, and anyone who needs a Thanksgiving dinner is welcome to attend.

“Every day of the year, 365 days, we open our doors to the hungry and homeless for three meals,” said Rev. Donovan Coley, CEO/Senior Pastor of The Rescue Mission. “Thanksgiving is our most exciting holiday event of the year, as staff and volunteers have not only been working extra hard to prepare a spectacular meal, but they also get to serve that meal to the residents and community.”

For the past two weeks, volunteers have been busy preparing turkey for the massive meal to allow for the more than usual attendance. They have prepared enough food for 3,800 people to ensure no one goes hungry. On the menu, this year is turkey, potatoes, green beans, stuffing, and desserts of all kinds. Meal serving starts at noon and will end at 3 PM. Volunteers and staff also serve the meal to attendees, creating an environment of love, and showing Christ’s love to all this holiday season.

Thanksgiving at The Rescue Mission is made possible by donated food items from area individuals and groups, cash donations, and the assistance of more than 200 volunteers. All volunteer positions for the serving of Thanksgiving meal are full.